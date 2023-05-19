'I've been a victim of it!' Giuliani claims FBI is going to be weaponized by Dems in 2024 election

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he was a "victim" of a politically weaponized FBI, and warned that Democrats would be engaging in similar prosecutions of their political enemies in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Giuliani, who was recently accused of requiring a staffer to perform sex acts as part of her job duties, was on Eric Bolling's show on Newsmax on Thursday. He began with a swipe at the Bidens, and then launched into a monologue about the purported politization of the FBI.

"What's happening to this country --- the reputation of this country? And these Democrats don't care. Look, the FBI has become the Democrat police. They are the Democrats' state police --- not the not the men and women of the FBI; the upper echelon. I mean, that's the way it was in Russia. That's the way it was in China. That's the way it was in Nazi Germany. It's the upper echelon who run over the rights of people," he said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Mystery swirls over GOP candidate who doesn’t appear to actually exist

"And I've been the victim of it! They raided my house. They raided my law office and then two years later, they sent me a letter saying I was innocent. Thank you," he said. "And they went and it went and took my records. You know, the first day they went to take my records? The day I began representing Donald Trump."

Giuliani is likely referring to when the FBI investigated him for potential misdeeds in connection to Ukraine and Joe Biden.

Watch below or at the following link: