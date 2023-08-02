Giuliani accuser seeks sanctions against ex-NYC mayor: report

The plaintiff in a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani is seeking sanctions against the former New York City mayor on allegations his lawyers filed a recent motion that included falsehoods and bogus claims, Law.com reports.

The plaintiff, identified in the report as Noelle Dunphy, alleged in her claim that Giuliani and his business entities violated New York Labor law and that he sexually assaulted Dunphy after hiring her in 2019, the report said.

Giuliani said he and Dunphy were involved in a brief consensual relationship but denied he ever coerced her into sex. He also denied that Dunphy ever worked for him.

Justin Kelton, an attorney representing Dunphy, argued in court filings that Giuliani and his lawyer, Adam Katz, should be sanctioned for making false claims in previous court filings in which they contended Giuliani’s sexual preferences addressed in the complaint were immaterial to the underlying litigation.

“Defendants’ motion to strike contains multiple provably false statements,” the motion obtained by Law.com reads.

“Incredibly, Giuliani asserts in a court filing that he never said things that he was recorded saying—even after Ms. Dunphy specifically alleged that the statements were recorded.”

The plaintiff’s request for sanctions against Giuliani follows the recommendation by a D.C. ethics panel that the former New York City mayor be disbarred.

“At every turn, Mr. Giuliani and his team have attempted to smear Ms. Dunphy by making outrageous false claims about her in court filings and in the media,” Kelton said in a statement.

“As our recent filings show, this is part of a larger pattern of Giuliani denying objective truth—a timely topic given yesterday’s indictment of Donald Trump arising from his work with Mr. Giuliani to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election. We look forward to the Court’s decision on these motions, and to Mr. Giuliani responding to Ms. Dunphy’s detailed verified allegations under oath.”

