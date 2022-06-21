Rudy Giuliani rails against BLM 'communists' as Jan. 6 hearing exposes his 'personal' coup attempt

Former Trump election attorney Rudy Giuliani gave a speech blasting Black Lives Matter instead of watching a congressional hearing that exposed his alleged coup plot.

At a hearing of the House Select Jan. Committee on Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that former President Donald Trump "had a direct and personal role" in a plot to use fake electors "as did Rudy Giuliani, as did John Eastman."

"In other words, the same people who were attempting to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes illegally were also simultaneously working to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election at the state level," she explained.

At the same time, Giuliani was appearing at a campaign event for his son Andrew, who is running for governor of New York.

Giuliani spoke at length but did not address his role in what witnesses described as an attempted coup.

"Your people are being killed because of political philosophy," the former New York City mayor said, speaking from the steps of Rochester City Hall. "They are being killed because of progressive Democratic policies that reinvented your police and killed your people!"

"Now how's that for Black Lives Matter?" he asked. "Where are they when the consequences of their policies is a record number of homicides in the city of Rochester? Where was Black Lives Matter then?"

Giuliani insisted that Black Lives Matter "caused those deaths" of murder victims in the city.

"They are an exploitative communist organization, where the top person steals all the money," he ranted. "And they are supported by Black Panthers who have a history of killing police and train them to do it. And at every rally, they say, 'Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon.' In other words, kill the police."

