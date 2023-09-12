'Like walking into a mob scene': Rudy Giuliani was almost hired by Elon Musk – until the pair met

Former New York mayor and Donald Trump lawyer almost added political fixer for PayPal to his resume – before the company's then-CEO Elon Musk flew to NYC and met him face to face, the billionaire's biographer Walter Isaacson wrote in his new book.

The meeting didn’t go well, the Daily Beast reported.

“It was like walking into a mob scene,” said Michael Moritz, an investor who attended the 2000 meeting. Giuliani “was surrounded by goonish confidantes. He didn’t have any idea whatsoever about Silicon Valley, but he and his henchmen were eager to line their pockets.”

He said Giuliani was finishing his term in office and, during discussions, he demanded that he have a 10 percent stake in PayPal. The company was sold to eBay two years later for $1.5 billion, the report recalls.

Musk thought Giuliani was crazy, telling Moritz, “This guy occupies a different planet.”

Giuliani, of course, went on to become known as "America's Mayor" a year later after his city was hit with the largest terrorist attack on American soil. He ran for president and lost and now is under indictment, accused of attempting to overthrow the 2020 election.

He's also had his bar association license suspended in New York, and he lost it entirely in Washington, D.C.

Musk, the man many people now believe is a business genius, had become the X.com CEO and he was tasked with taking the company to the next level by the board. Some on the team wanted to go into business with eBay, but Musk had other ideas. The board staged a coup and got rid of the name, replacing it with PayPal.

Musk, still obsessed with his X, pitched calling the site X-PayPal. He wanted to "take over the world's financial system" and X was the way to do it. He was eventually kicked out as CEO and Peter Thiel took over, selling the company to eBay. Musk used his money to buy SpaceX and then ultimately bought Twitter, changing the name to X. After paying $44 billion for the company, the value has dropped below half that in value.

Giuliani never was hired by PayPal, X or any other national dotcom businesses.

Read the full report from the Daily Beast.

