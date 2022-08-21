Giuliani wants law license back because 'it’s been a year and a half and I haven’t caused any riot'

Rudy Giuliani gained public prominence as the media-seeking United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, but the former top DOJ official offered a new excuse on Saturday for why his law license should be restored in New York and Washington, D.C.

Giuliani made his comments on his WABC radio program "Uncovering the Truth" with Dr. Maria Ryan.

"Do you think I like being suspended from the practice of law?" the former U.S. Associate Attorney General asked.

"Do you think I did it because I want to?" Giuliani asked. "You think I like being suspended from the practice of law for the ridiculous idea that I'm a danger to the country? What but a fascist state of New York accepts the notion that I should be suspended from the practice of law because I'm going to cause a riot?"

Giuliani offered a new defense.

"And it's been a year and a half and I haven't caused any riot," Giuliani said, apparently referring to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol which followed Giuliani calling for "trial by combat" at a speech on the Eclipse.

Giuliani was subpoenaed in Jan. by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The select committee's investigation has revealed credible evidence that you publicly promoted claims that the 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the election results based on your allegations," the select committee wrote to Giuliani. "Between mid-November 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021 (and thereafter), you actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results. According to witness testimony and public reporting, in December 2020, you urged President Trump to direct the seizure of voting machines around the country after being told that the Department of Homeland Security had no lawful authority to do so. According to public reporting, on Jan. 6 and in the days prior, you were in contact with then-President Trump and members of Congress regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election."

Giuliani has also been informed he is a "target" of the investigation being run into Trump's effort to overturn the election by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia.

Watch:



