'His judgment is poor': Legal expert predicts rough road for Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani is in for a rough road ahead as he seeks to defend from a Georgia criminal probe stemming from the 2020 election, a legal expert said Friday.

Former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen appeared on CNN's Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, where he was asked how Giuliani is likely to navigate the legal troubles. Like his other legal problems, Eisen says, he expects the ex-Trump attorney to handle these particular issues "with difficulty."

"The challenge for Rudy Giuliani is that he played such a central role as Donald Trump's outside attorney in the alleged scheme," he said. "And he touches every different part of that complicated conspiracy that Fani Willis has charged."

He added that, "We know he's also having financial difficulties."

"It is very expensive when you're in that kind of a central role in one of these cases, but I think the real problem with Rudy Giuliani is, and it is shown by what he's allegedly accused of doing in this election overturn scheme, his judgment is poor," he said. "And so if you have somebody who is facing these charges, who is not able to think clearly, understand the law, you're going to get into the same kind of trouble."



