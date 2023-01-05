Giuliani sued for sexual harassment by woman who accuses him of 'confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades'
A New York woman who claims to have had a romantic relationship with Rudy Giuliani is now suing him for sexual harassment.

Noelle Dunphy alleges that Giuliani hired for “business development work and other work” for the former mayor's companies in January 2019, but she claims he "sexually harassed" her and demanded sex until firing her without substantial compensation in 2021 and warned her to say nothing about their association, reported The Daily Beast.

“Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former US Attorney, once hailed as ‘America’s Mayor,’ is a sexist sexual predator and abuser,” Dunphy wrote in a summons filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court.

The 43-year-old Dunphy says Giuliani often made frequent racist and antisemitic remarks during “confused and hostile alcohol-laced tirades,” and she said his alcohol abuse was driven by his divorce and escalating political and legal controversies.

“At these times, Giuliani threatened [Dunphy] with further retaliation if she did not stay silent," Dunphy alleges, "stating that his private investigators and political connections to President Trump enabled him to retaliate in other ways, express and implied."

Dunphy, who is representing herself, did not mention a romantic relationship with Giuliani in her lawsuit but told The Daily Beast in text messages and emails.

“It began with Rudy as my boss and lawyer and later turned romantic,” Dunphy told the website.

Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello denied that Dunphy had ever worked for any Giuliani entity and dismissed her allegations as false and malicious.

“These are libelous allegations drafted by an individual with no lawyer, because no lawyer would associate themselves with this nonsense,” Costello said.

