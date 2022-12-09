Syracuse University to yank away Rudy Giuliani's honorary law degree

Syracuse University is looking to rescind the honorary degree it bestowed on former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani all the way back in 1989.

In an interview with Business Insider, Syracuse University Student Association President David Bruen revealed that the university's board of directors this past summer got the wheels rolling on clawing back Giuliani's honorary degree, which would mark the first time in the school's history that such a degree has been rescinded.

Although Business Insider's report does not give a specific reason for the decision to rescind the degree, other institutions who have rescinded honorary degrees to Giuliani have cited his role in leading former President Donald Trump's efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Giuliani is also the target of a criminal probe being run by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, and is also facing professional sanctions for his efforts to help Trump stay in the White House despite having no legal justification for doing so.

READ MORE: Judge turns down DOJ request to hold Trump lawyers in contempt over classified documents

Bruen cautions, however, that this will still not be a quick process.

"Feedback was collected and submitted to be reviewed for a final decision by the Board," he tells Business Insider. "However, [revoking] Giuliani's degree may still take until the spring."