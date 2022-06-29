Rudy Giuliani placed closer to seditious conspiracy by Cassidy Hutchinson testimony

Rudy Giuliani was potentially implicated in the seditious conspiracy involving the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys in newly revealed testimony provided to the House select conspiracy.

Senior leaders from both far-right groups have already been indicted on seditious conspiracy charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the select committee that Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani discussed those militant groups when he visited, reported The Guardian.

Hutchinson, who was a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said she recalled her boss saying four days before the insurrection: "Things might get real, real bad on January 6."

Hutchinson had sought out Meadows, she said, after a White House meeting involving Giuliani.

As they were heading to Giuliani's car, he asked her if she was "excited" for January 6, she testified.

When she asked what was happening on that day, Hutchinson testified that Giuliani "responded something to the effect of, 'We're going to the Capitol,'" Hutchinson said.

"'It's going to be great. The president's going to be there. He's going to look powerful. He's going to be with the members. He's going to be with the senators. Talk to the chief about it. Talk to the chief about it. He knows about it.'"

“I recall hearing the word ‘Oath Keeper’ and hearing the word ‘Proud Boys’ closer to the planning of the Jan. 6 rally, when Mr. Giuliani would be around,” Hutchinson testified in a sworn deposition recorded on video.

Hutchinson did not have any detailed knowledge of planning that involved the Proud Boys, according to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

But the revelation raises the possibility that Giuliani, who was a Trump campaign lawyer, was broadly aware of what the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys were planning for the day Congress was to meet and certify Joe Biden's election win.

Hutchinson also testified that both Meadows and Giuliani expressed interest in receiving pardons shortly after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.





