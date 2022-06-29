Conservative publication labels Trump 'unfit for power again' in scathing editorial
In an op-ed this Wednesday, the Editorial Board for the Washington Examiner declared that the testimony Tuesday from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson "ought to ring the death knell for former President Donald Trump’s political career."

"In short, Hutchinson was a conservative Trumpist true believer and a tremendously credible one at that," the Board writes. "She did not overstate things, did not seem to be seeking attention, and was very precise about how and why she knew what she related and about which testimony was firsthand and which was secondhand but able to be corroborated."

As the Board points out, Hutchinson gave compelling accounts about how certain figures in the Trump White House likely knew violence would take place at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and how Trump was uncaring, and even supportive of, rioters chanting for the hanging of then-Vice President Mike Pence.

"She also told, in detail, that Trump repeatedly insisted that he himself should join his supporters at the Capitol — even after being informed the crowd contained armed elements and that it was breaching the perimeter against an undermanned U.S. Capitol Police force."

In light of everything, the Board concluded that "Trump is a disgrace" and Republicans have far better options in 2024.

