Giuliani 'doesn't have much defense' and will only ever see courtrooms again 'as a defendant': GOP lawyer

On Thursday, conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway elaborated on his comments earlier in the day about Rudy Giuliani having his New York law license suspended — and suggested that, despite Giuliani's boasts that he will have the suspension dismissed quickly, the former mayor and Trump ally has little hope of ever practicing again.

"Should anyone be surprised this happened?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper.

"No, not at all," said Conway. "Because this was a story about completely relentless, representative, incessant, intentional lying, and we all saw it unfold in real time and the court recorded in its opinion saying this, under the disciplinary rules, under the rules of professional conduct is impermissible. We can't have lawyers lying in their representation of clients, and the court found that Giuliani has done both."

"I have to say, based on what I saw in this opinion, even though this is only an interim ruling and interim suspension, it's pretty clear that Giuliani doesn't have much of a defense," continued Conway. "He's entitled to a hearing, but unless he comes up with something, and I don't think he will, we're never — he's never going to see the inside of a courtroom again, other than as a defendant."

"You really believe he'll be disbarred?" asked Cooper.

"Or he'll at least receive a suspension that's long enough that given his advanced age, he's not going to be practicing again," said Conway. "And I don't know, frankly, who would ever retain him, given his record."

Watch below: