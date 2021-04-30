FBI warned Giuliani he was the target of a Russian operation — he went to Ukraine anyway: report

On Thursday, The Washington Post revealed that Rudy Giuliani was warned by the FBI in 2019 that he was a target of Russian election interference plots — and even after receiving the warning, went to Ukraine in search of dirt to damage Joe Biden's family.

"The warning was part of an extensive effort by the bureau to alert members of Congress and at least one conservative media outlet, One America News, that they faced a risk of being used to further Russia's attempt to influence the election's outcome, said several current and former U.S. officials," reported Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris and Tom Hamburger. "Giuliani received the FBI's warning while deeply involved with former president Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign and related activities in Ukraine to surface unflattering or incriminating information about the Biden family."

"Despite the alert, Giuliani went forward in December 2019 with a planned trip to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, where he met with a Ukrainian lawmaker whom the U.S. government later labeled 'an active Russian agent' and sanctioned on grounds he was running an 'influence campaign' against Biden," said the report. "That operation, officials said, involved Ukrainian officials and political consultants who the U.S. intelligence community has since concluded were acting as Russian proxies not only to smear Biden and derail his candidacy but also to curtail U.S. support for Ukraine."



Giuliani recently had his home and office raided by federal officials acting on a search warrant in connection with allegations his Ukraine work was in the capacity of an unregistered foreign agent, which would be a criminal offense. A grand jury has been empaneled to review the matter.