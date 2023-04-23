Giuliani hints he could use Hunter Biden's laptop as defense in Dominion case

Rudy Giuliani on Sunday continued to insist that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump despite a massive $787 settlement in Dominion's defamation case against Fox News.

Instead of blaming Trump's election loss on voting machines, Giuliani focused on the theory that suppression of a story about Hunter Biden caused Trump to lose.

Attorney Robert Costello spoke as a guest on Giuliani's Sunday radio program.

"Well, they knew it was going to involve Hunter Biden because they knew that once I gave the laptop to you and you were going to various media organizations to see whether they would publish this material they were concerned," Costello said.

According to the statistics," the attorney added, "17% of the people that voted for Biden said that they would not have voted for Biden they would have voted for Trump if they knew what was on the laptop."

Giuliani declared Costello's statistics to be "proven facts."

"So you could say the election was the election was stolen before it was stolen," Giuliani declared. "I mean before you get to counting."

Giuliani is being sued by Dominion for falsely claiming the company's voting machine rigged the election for President Joe Biden. The former New York mayor did not mention Fox News' $787 settlement with Dominion during his Sunday radio program.

Listen to the audio clip below or at the link.