HR McMaster banned Rudy Giuliani from meeting privately with Trump over foreign influence fears: book

A new book written by reporters Susan Glasser and Peter Baker reveals that former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster was so concerned about Rudy Giuliani that he barred him from meeting privately with the former president.
During an interview on CNN Tuesday, Glasser explained why McMaster thought Giuliani's influence was so potentially problematic.
"Even at the very beginning, this is back in 2017 and 2018 when H.R. McMaster was the national security adviser, he was concerned about Giuliani's lack of transparency," Glasser said. "Giuliani never served officially in the government because even Trump wouldn't appoint him to be secretary of state -- that's the job that Giuliani wanted at the beginning... so he never had to disclose his clients. There was a concern that he didn't know, that McMaster didn't know on whose behalf Giuliani would be speaking when he entered the oval office."
Giuliani was deeply involved in the scheme to push the Ukrainian government to announce investigations into the Biden family and he has also come under investigation for potentially working on behalf of foreign clients despite not being a registered lobbyist.
READ MORE: 'He knew nothing about so many things': Trump White House staffers were 'startled' by his ignorance
After Trump fired McMaster, however, it was far easier for Giuliani to get access to Trump -- and from there Giuliani hatched a scheme that would lead to Trump's first impeachment for allegedly withholding military aid from Ukraine until it agreed to announce an investigation into the Bidens.
Watch the video below or at this link.
HR McMaster banned Rudy Giuliani from meeting privately with Trump over foreign influence fears www.youtube.com