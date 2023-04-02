Trump family 'rattled' as 'messy' legal team turns on each other over indictment

According to the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, despite a sense of calm projected from Donald Trump's lawyers, the former president's legal team is in turmoil after being caught flat-footed by the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last Thursday.

In an interview with her own paper's David Leonhardt, Haberman also claimed that the former president's family is also not taking the news of the reportedly 30-count sealed indictment well.

Asked what is going on at Mar-a-Lago after Manhattan District Attorney Alivin Bragg's office confirmed the indictment and a court date, Haberman claimed interactions among Trump's lawyers have gotten "messy."

"You’ve reported that Trump and his aides were surprised by the news and didn’t expect an indictment for a few weeks — if at all. What’s the atmosphere like at Mar-a-Lago on the days after?' Leonhardt asked.

RELATED: 'This is really happening!' Maria Bartiromo freaks out to Jim Jordan over Trump indictment



According to Haberman, Trump's people were more prepared on the "political front," but that was about all.

"Another is the legal front, which is messy because his team has had a lot of infighting, and there’s finger-pointing about why they were so caught off guard," she explained before elaborating, "The lawyers also don’t yet know the charges because it’s a sealed indictment."

"Finally, there is the emotional front. While Trump is not said to be throwing things, he is extremely angry and his family is, not surprisingly, rattled," she added.

You can read more here.