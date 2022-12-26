Rudy Giuliani records bizarre video of himself as Santa – and it’s creepy as hell

Former Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani used his podcast on Christmas morning to deliver his best acting performance since “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Giuliani cast himself as Santa and welcomed followers on his podcast -- “Uncovering the Truth” -- with some cringeworthy “Ho, ho, ho’s” before telling them this:

“I’m still able to think in this (Santa outfit). I don’t know. I don’t think it’s affecting my thinking. Although I’m getting tired. It was all night. It was tough. And Rudolph kind of acted up a little. Great reindeer, but when you’re as famous as he is, he thinks he’s more famous than Santa Claus. You know the ‘you’ll go done in history’ thing? He takes it seriously. These reindeer, you can’t count on them.”

In another time or place, the video might have obviously a case of a former New York city mayor sharing some good humor. But with Giuliani facing the loss of his law license – and possibly much worse – it’s not clear whether the awkward video wasn’t the product of too much stress.

Then again, Giuliani having projected Donald Trump’s fragile psyche on the reindeer with whom he shares a first name was certainly a nice touch.

