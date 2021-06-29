Rudy Giuliani faces yet another DOJ probe -- this time about potential illegal lobbying for Turkey
Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who last week had his law license suspended for his lies about the 2020 presidential election, is now facing yet another Department of Justice investigation.

Bloomberg News reports that "Giuliani is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into possible foreign lobbying for Turkish interests" that is separate from a similar criminal probe into whether he illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of pro-Kremlin Ukrainian officials.

The investigation centers around whether Giuliani was acting on behalf of the Turkish government when he pushed the Trump administration to drop money-laundering charges against gold trader Reza Zarrab, who was tied to a scheme by Turkish bank Halkbank to illegally funnel money to Iran.

The Turkish government had good reason to want the charges against Zarrab dropped, as Bloomberg writes that he implicated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his guilty plea.

However, Bloomberg reports that Giuliani is likely not going to face criminal charges as a result of the Turkey investigation.

"The Turkey inquiry, which has not been previously reported, is not criminal, in contrast to the Ukraine investigation, which resulted in the Federal Bureau of Investigation seizing Giuliani's electronic devices in April 28 raids on his Manhattan home and office," the publication reports. "Though both matters focus on whether Giuliani lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of foreign interests, the Justice Department usually takes a softer approach when it thinks failure to register wasn't intentional."

