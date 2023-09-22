Rudy Giuliani already owes $236,000 for failures in defamation case: report

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly already on the hook for nearly $240,000 for failing to provide evidence and meet deadlines in a Georgia defamation case, and that number is likely to grow larger.
Raw Story reported earlier this month that the man once known as "America's mayor" had lost the defamation case brought by Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who sued Giuliani for defamation and false statements following the 2020 presidential election. They also said that they were seeking millions of dollars in damages from the politician. Now, the trial moves on to the damages portion to determine what's owed.
But regardless of how that ends up, Giuliani is already responsible for paying up hundreds of thousands of dollars for court failures alone, Bloomberg reported Friday.
"Howell on Friday ordered Giuliani to pay $104,256 in legal fees to cover the election workers’ costs for successfully litigating over his failure to preserve and produce documents in the case," the outlet reported. "That’s on top of $132,856 that Giuliani and his business previously were ordered to pay the plaintiffs to cover the expense of an earlier fight over evidence."
Bloomberg continues its reporting:
"Howell also said in Friday’s order that the plaintiffs could make yet another request for financial sanctions against Giuliani after they accused him this week of failing to meet a more recent set of deadlines... In the Washington case and other civil suits, Giuliani has complained of money troubles and said in court filings that he’s been unable to pay some legal expenses. He was recently hit with a lawsuit in New York filed by a law firm claiming he owes $1.4 million in unpaid fees."