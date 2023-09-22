Rudy Giuliani already owes $236,000 for failures in defamation case: report

Congressman Crane is a former Navy SEAL. He has promoted the false "Big Lie" conspiracy theory that there was massive fraud in the election President Joe Biden won, and called "on the state legislature to decertify the 2020 election." He is one of six House Republicans who voted against McCarthy's speakership all 15 times in January.

"Congressman Eli Crane is a fountainhead of political courage," said Rep. Gaetz Friday afternoon. "He holds the line."

Crane recently came under fire for calling Black people "colored," during debate on his legislation that would force the U.S. Armed Forces to not use any diversity requirements in its hiring practices.

Just days before he won his House seat last year, The Washington Post reported Crane had urged an "audience to look up an antisemitic sermon at a recent campaign stop."

"Crane said that he was motivated to run because of 'radical ideologies that are destroying this country' and that he was most concerned about 'Cultural Marxism,' which the Southern Poverty Law Center has described as an antisemitic baseless claim gaining traction on the American right."

"He encouraged the audience to watch a speech by a right-wing pastor who blamed cultural change on a group of German Jewish philosophers and condemned Barack Obama for having a 'homosexual agenda.'"

“If we don’t wake up,” Crane said, according to the Post, “if we don’t study what they’re doing, and if we don’t put people in influential positions that understand what this war is all about, what they’re trying to do and have and have the courage to call it out, we’re going to lose this country.”

In August, while standing next to Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Congressman Gaetz said, “Mr. President, I cannot stand these people that are destroying our country. They are opening our borders. They are weaponizing our federal law enforcement against patriotic Americans who love this nation as we should.”

“But we know that only through force do we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington, D.C. And so to all my friends here in Iowa, when you see them come for this man, know that they are coming for our movement and they are coming for all of us.”

At the time, Raw Story reported, "historian and author Ruth Ben-Ghiat called Gaetz comments alarming."

“What he is saying is that they are not going to have change through elections or through legislation or through reform. They are going to have change through violence,” she warned.

“And that’s how fascists talk,” Ben-Ghiat added. “So, even if Trump is out of the picture, these are people who have adopted methods very familiar to me as a historian of fascism, that violence and corruption and lying that’s what the party is today.”