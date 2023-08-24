Ex-Trump lawyer explains why it will be 'very hard' for Giuliani to get legal counsel

Former President Donald Trump's one-time legal counsel Tim Parlatore told MSNBC's Katy Tur on Thursday that Rudy Giuiani will struggle heavily to be able to get effective legal representation in the Georgia election racketeering case.

This comes amid reporting that Giuliani has hundreds of thousands of dollars in outstanding debt related to his legal problems.

"Let me ask you about Rudy Giuliani," said Tur. "He turned himself in yesterday. We have his mugshot we can put on the screen. There's a lot of talk about his financial troubles. His bond was set at $150,000, and after he left the jail, he was seen going to a bail bondsman. Finances for Rudy Giuliani, what can you tell us about how hard it might be for him to find adequate representation?"

"Oh, it's very hard," confirmed Parlatore. "I mean, like I said, this is a case that I think the trial itself is going to take four months, which means you have to find attorneys that are willing to set aside their entire practice, not take on any new cases, not go into the office, not deal with anything else for over four straight months."

This, he continued, is "an extremely expensive proposition, and so you can't find somebody that's just going to want to do that, you know, as a favor. It is the kind of thing that could kill your practice."

"So, you know, it is going to cost a lot of money, for every single one of these defendants," added Parlatore. "And I think Fani Willis knows that. That's something the prosecutors often do, is they bring a case that bleeds you you dry and puts in a position you have to plead guilty."

