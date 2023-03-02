Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'firehose of lies' shredded by Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) "firehose of falsehoods" as an intentional effort to destroy the truth as autocratic leaders have throughout history.

The Georgia Republican blamed President Joe Biden for the fatal overdoses of two Michigan men whose mother testified during a House hearing on fentanyl trafficking, but they both died in 2020 during the presidency of Donald Trump, and Greene's spokesman ripped off a profane tirade against a CNN fact checker who asked him about the discrepancy.

"'No one cares about your fact checking' is another way of saying, do you think anybody cares about the facts?" Scarborough said. "This is what the Russians did, this is what they continue to do. The Russians actually call it the firehose of falsehoods, the idea is to lie so much you overwhelm your opponents. It's what Hitler did throughout the '30s and into the '40s. They lied so much, they didn't expect people to believe every lie. They just wanted to numb them to the truth, so the truth just didn't matter. People gave up on actually trying to figure out what the truth was, and they just chose sides."

"That's exactly what's happening here," he continued. "One lie after another lie after another lie by Marjorie Taylor Greene, by certain networks out there, one lie after another lie, then they're desperate to try to find any excuse they can to distract from the fact that they've been caught red-handed lying about COVID, lying about the election, lying about the most important stories of our time. Lying, saying that the United States military and soldiers and troops are going to fly helicopters from Afghanistan to the United States and attack Trump supporters. Lying and saying that the FBI is going to kick down doors. Lying saying that the FBI is going to arrest people just because they voted for Donald Trump. These are the lies that my relatives, my friends are bombarded with. I wish I could say every night, but they hear the lies on podcasts, they hear the lies on talk radio, they see the lies online, then they watch the lies at night."

"They're just numb to it," Scarborough concluded. "They're like, 'Eh, well, I'll believe it. Why not? Who can you believe?' That's what they all say. 'Oh, it's just so hard to figure out what's the truth now, I don't even watch the news anymore.' But they do. They watch the propaganda, they digest the lies."



Watch the video below or at this link.