'Delusional' Trump hammered by stunned ex-GOP aides for new defense of Russia over cyberattack
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon with host Alex Witt, former George W. Bush White House aide Elise Jordan and former adviser to Rep. Darrel Issa (R-CA), Kurt Bardella both expressed disgust and dismay with Donald Trump after he tweeted out a defense of Russia which has been credibly accused by the American intel agencies of a frightening cyberattack on the Pentagon among other crucial US government departments.

According to the president, "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)."

Confronted by the tweets, Bardella -- who left the GOP due to Trump -- blamed the REpublicanm leadership for putting up with the president siding with Vladimir Putin over the United States.

"It's unconscionable," he began. "To be clear this is what the Republican Party has sold their soul to promote, to prop up, to help, to aid and abet. They sold out America so they can help this president and parrot Russian propaganda, over and over and over again. It's a complete betrayal of the oath of office and betrayal what they're supposed to stand for."

"Republicans are enabling a president and helping a president completely tear down the fabric of our country and now our institutions have been compromised, attacked with this unprecedented scale of the cyberattack and where are Republicans? Helping Donald Trump try to steal the election," he added.

According to Jordan, the president has lost his grip on reality.

"Call it what it is: more delusion from Donald Trump," the obviously angry Jordan stated. "This is not the behavior of a stable person who is able to exercise reason and logic. He is the biggest purveyor of misinformation from the biggest platform in the world, and it's dangerous."

