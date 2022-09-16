Watch: Arizona Speaker explains why he would not violate his oath for Trump’s coup attempt
Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers explained why he would not violate his oath of office as Donald Trump sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Bowers' statements were teased by CNN's Jake Tapper in a tease of a special to air over the weekend.

"I'm going to take a deeper dive into Donald Trump's and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in a brand-new CNN special report," Tapper said. "One of the people I spoke down with Rusty Bowers. Bowers detailed the phone call that he got from Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their attempts to throw out Arizona's legitimate election results."

Tapper teased a clip from his interview with Bowers.

"I can't give you the exact numbers, but they're kind of of the audacious numbers. Like, 200,000 illegal aliens voted. 6,000 military ballots were stolen and used," Bowers said.

The GOP legislator said, "I have never, ever heard of that and so, now you're asking me to do something that's against my oath and I -- I'm not going to do that."

Earlier this year, Bowers told the January 6 committee about phone calls from Trump and his allies asking him to decertify Arizona’s legitimate electors and replace them. Bowers said he repeatedly asked Trump's attorneys to show evidence of widespread fraud, but they never provided any.

“You are asking me to do something against my oath, and I will not break my oath,” Bowers said he told them. He recalled John Eastman, a chief architect of Trump's plan to create slates of fake electors, telling him to “just do it and let the courts sort it out.”

With additional reporting by AFP

