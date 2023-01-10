MAGA congressman launches conspiratorial rant about 'Deep State' plan to 'wipe out the American cowboy'

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) on Tuesday went off on a conspiratorial rant about the American "Deep State" and its supposed quest to destroy an American icon: Namely, the cowboy.
During a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, Zinke claimed that the "Deep State" had tried to prevent him from getting elected to Congress this past fall.
"Despite the Deep State's attempts to repeatedly stop me, I stand before you as a duly elected member of the United States Congress and tell you that a Deep State exists and it is perhaps the strongest covert weapon the left has against the American people," declared Zinke, who had previously served as Secretary of the Interior under former President Donald Trump before resigning in the face of multiple ethics probes.
"There is no doubt the federal government Deep State coordinates with liberal activists and uses politicians and willing media to carry their water," Zinke continued. "The Deep State runs secret messaging campaigns with one goal in mind: To increase its power, to censor and persuade the American people."
IN OTHER NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Impeach Biden' because Trump 'is allowed to' declassify docs but not VPs
The Montana congressman then revealed one of the Deep State's most insidious plots to attack cowboys.
"Dark money groups funded by liberal billionaires and foreign investors funnel money to shell organizations and repeatedly attempt to destroy the American West," he charged. "In many cases, they want to wipe out the American cowboy completely, remove public access to our lands and turn Montana into a national park."
Watch the video below or at this link.
MAGA congressman launches rant about 'Deep State' plan to 'wipe out the American cowboy' www.youtube.com