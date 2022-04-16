'Desperate for the attention' Sarah Palin trash-talked by voters in Alaska over plunge back into politics

According to a report from Politico's David Siders to ventured up to Wasilla, Alaska to see how voters are taking in the news that former Mayor Sarah Palin is seeking to jump back into politics, the mood can best be described as somewhere between hostile and tepid.
The former mayor and half-term governor recently jumped into the fray to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R) in the House of Representatives and, while she may have outstanding name recognition with voters, not everyone has fond memories of her after she bailed on the state after failing as a vice-presidential candidate.
As one former fan who used to sell Palin merchandise put it, “I’m sorry to tell you, I’m not a supporter anymore.”
"In Wasilla, Palin’s hometown, there is no longer a 'Palin Fever' banner hanging at the Mocha Moose," Siders wrote before adding, "And at a meeting of local Republicans at the Mat-Su Family Restaurant last weekend, it looked particularly deflating for her. As one of her most credible competitors in the House race, Nick Begich III, joked in front of the room about Palin dancing 'in a bear costume singing a song,' Republicans in the audience chuckled along."
RELATED: Trump goes all-in on Sarah Palin
Jay Ramras, a former Republican state lawmaker, told the Politco reporter, "Don’t beat up on Sarah Palin,” before admitting, “She’s perceived a little bit as a carpetbagger in her home state.”
"In one sense, she is all potential — a celebrity candidate in the age of celebrity candidates; a mere 58 years old at a time when national leadership is contested among people pushing 80," Siders reported. "But she’s also heavily encumbered with baggage, a losing candidate at the national level with a long series of tabloidy family dramas and minor scandals."
According to one local, Jesse Sumner who has already endorsed Begich, "I mean, I don’t know that I know anybody that’s thrilled about it. But, I mean, it’s happening.”
Dan Fagan, a conservative talk radio show host in Anchorage, has been talking about Palin's entry and seemed to reflect what many voters are saying by telling his listeners, "I think a lot of folks in Alaska are saying, ‘Oh, Lord, there’s always so much drama with her, you know, whether it’s her family in a brawl at a party in the front yard of a home, or you know, there’s the son beating up the dad, or I mean there’s just always something that’s going on that’s drama with them. And it’s like ay-ay-ay, we’ve got to go through this again.”
Al Allen, who voted for Palin in 2006, concurred by first stating, "she was more interested in being a reality TV star than serving Alaskans," and then adding, "You’ve got guys who work in oil fields and construction. They don’t necessarily like when you go Hollywood.”
Ralph Seekins, a former state senator, was more direct, calling Palin a "quitter" and adding, "I just feel like it’s been so long, I don’t know if she’s relevant anymore.”
Pat Dougherty, the former longtime editor of the Anchorage Daily News is also not thrilled with her reappearance, telling Politico's Siders, "I just think Sarah these days is not a person to be taken seriously, and I think she’s desperate for the attention she once had,” and then claiming, “So, this Don Young vacancy opens up and she thinks, ‘I could be a big deal again,'" to which he added dismissively Palin has "just been too much of a clown.”
You can read more here.