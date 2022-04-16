Sarah Palin's plan to bring Ted Nugent to state convention shot down by Alaska GOP: report

According to a report from the Washington Post on former half-term Alaska gov Sarah Palin's re-emergence onto the political scene, the former vice presidential candidate/reality show celebrity offered to bring early '70's rock star Ted Nugent to the state GOP convention beginning April 21st.

The report notes that her offer was declined.

With Palin's bid to become the Republican Party nominee to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R) on the ballot this November getting tepid reviews, the Post's Libby Casey is reporting that Alaska's Republican officials are still figuring out how to deal with her campaign so far, with it being big on promoting her entry and endorsemnets and short on details about what she hopes to accomplish in Congress.

According to the WaPo's Casey, "there are few signs of a detailed policy platform from Palin. Her campaign statement said she wants to help Alaskans “lead the next energy renaissance.” Her campaign website is thin on specifics and, instead, showcases photos of her in fishing bibs, horseback riding, and at Trump rallies. Her Twitter feed touts endorsements from national Republican figures such as former speaker of the house Newt Gingrich and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley."

As for the convention, the report claims organizers weren't willing to make time for a Nugent appearance.

"The Republican Party state convention starts April 21 in Fairbanks and will focus attention on the upcoming elections," the report states. "Palin offered to bring musician and right-wing provocateur Ted Nugent to the convention, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private talks, but organizers declined her offer, citing a packed schedule. Party regulars say she has not been involved in more than a decade."

