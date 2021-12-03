School shooter’s parents just made ‘another really bad decision’: former FBI official
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, appeared virtually at his arraignment on Wednesday. (Rochester Hills District Court)

Fleeing law enforcement might work in the movies, but it won't work for the parents of alleged Oxford, Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, according to former senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg.

"First of all, these parents have apparently made lots of bad decisions in raising their child," Rosenberg told MSNBC on Friday. "It's not surprising they would make another really bad decision by trying to run."

Criminal warrants were issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday. They are each charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four Oxford High School students who were allegedly shot to death by their 15-year-old son.

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit News reported that the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team was searching for Crumbleys.

Rosenberg said the Crumbleys will undoubtedly be apprehended soon, but their apparent decision to flee could have "other ramifications." It is an indication of guilty, he said, and it could affect whether they are granted bond by a judge.

"It could also affect whatever sentence they receive at the end of the day," he said. "Running is a terrible idea. ... Eventually, they're going to find these two. It worked for Harrison Ford in 'The Fugitive' for a while, but it's not going to work for the Crumbleys."

MSNBC on school shooter's parents www.youtube.com