Hannity's texts show a broader 'betrayal' of Trump as the riot surged around him: CNN analyst
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," correspondent Jamie Gangel outlined how the Sean Hannity texts obtained by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack reveal the breakdown and disunity in Trump's inner circle as events unfolded.

"What have we learned from these new text messages?" asked Cooper.

"This is bad news for Donald Trump," said Gangel. "These texts show Sean Hannity, Mark Meadows having exchanges that are, in effect, a betrayal. They are talking behind his back. And just for context, I want to point out what the committee's letter says at the top. They say that — to Hannity — quote, 'You seemed to have advance knowledge regarding President Trump's and his legal team's planning.' That he was, quote, 'providing advice,' and that he had relevant communications while the riot was underway. That these communications make you, Hannity, quote, 'a fact witness.'"

"It appears that Hannity may be talking to the White House counsel, Anderson," added Gangel. "But in any case, he understands and he's saying to Meadows that the pressure we know that Trump was putting on Mike Pence not to do the right thing on January 6th — this is evidence that the White House counsels were threatening to quit."

