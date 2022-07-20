'Step the hell up': Rick Wilson urges J6 Committee to drop the hammer on Secret Service over lost texts
GOP strategist Rick Wilson.

Rick Wilson called on the Jan. 6 Committee to punish the U.S. Secret Service for destroying text messages requested by investigators.

Congress had requested the messages shortly after the insurrection, but the Secret Service says the data had been lost during an agency-wide update of employees' phones, and the former Republican strategist called for severe consequences for the institutional failure.

"Since the Secret Service 'surprisingly' 'lost' and 'can't recover' and 'let the dog eat' all of its text messages for a totally coincidental window of time on the days around the single most calamitous threat to our constitutional republic and long tradition of the peaceful transition of power after free and fair democratic elections, the 1/6 committee, DOH, and the Department of Homeland Security must absolutely step the hell up." Wilson tweeted. "This isn't whether Steve Bannon is a scabrous scrapegallow or Mook Meadows was deeply involved in facilitating the legal and organizational lunacy or that Trump's team both desired frothed the violent elements of his cadre of Orange Shirts."

Wilson went on to explain why getting to the bottom of this was so important.

READ MORE: 'Tinfoil hat crazy': CNN's Toobin astonished by Trump's latest phone call to Wisconsin GOP leader

"It matters that a Federal agency given sweeping powers of action and discretion has engaged in an activity that is quite robustly a coverup," Wilson added. "Several thoughts obtain. First, the long-rumored and discussed cadre of Trump Praetorians in the USSS needs to get aired the hell out. This reeks like leftover ass. Second, the leadership and every...single person on the detail and uniformed service that day needs to have their personal and work devices of every kind subpoenaed and examined. They must also be deposed. Remember...this is the Federal agency on the tip of the spear against cybercrime."

Read the full thread below.

Jan. 6 Hearings SmartNews