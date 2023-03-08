Seth Meyers slams Fox News' J6 special: Like watching a bad magic show

Fox News is taking heat from both sides of the aisle over its January 6 coverage, and now you can add a late-night comedy host to the list of those unimpressed.
Seth Meyers, during the monologue of his Late Night show scheduled to air Tuesday night, took aim at Fox for airing selective footage in an apparent attempt to downplay the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in the estimation of critics — including Meyers, cherry-picked footage from more than 40,000 hours of video provided to the network exclusively by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Carlson then claimed that the footage “does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress.”
But it wasn’t just the politics that bothered Meyers. The late-night comic compared Fox News' naked partisanship to seeing a bad magic show.
“After Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired exclusive security footage from the Capitol attack, former President Trump posted on Truth Social ‘let the January 6 prisoners go.’"
“You guys know we can see what you're doing right?” Meyers said.
“Kevin McCarthy, who is Trump’s Waylon Smithers, gives all the footage to Tucker. Tucker shows only the tame parts, and then Trump claims the rioters were framed."
“It's like watching a magic show where the magician is wearing sheer sleeves.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
Tucker Carlson Airs Exclusive Security Footage from Jan. 6 Capitol Attack www.youtube.com