Seth Meyers slams Fox News' J6 special: Like watching a bad magic show

"I want to share this," said Hayes. "I think this is a really interesting aspect here that gets at something. You were working on campaigns, you're now in a position similar to myself. And one of the things that comes through in Dominion is, [Fox is] terrified of losing their audience. They know they're losing their audience because their audience believes a lie, and so they have to find a way to feed them something that's comforting. So what Tucker [Carlson] comes up with is, dead people voting is how he's going to get the audience back on the side, and he gets a special on dead people voting on one of his shows."

"This is a screen grab from an exchange on November 11th, features one of the greatest lines I've ever read," said Carlson. "'Do we have enough dead people for tonight?' Unknown: 'I think we have six or seven names right now. Miller told me they might drop some more names.' 'Good. But obviously, they need to do what they can to help us. I mean, seriously, let me know if I should call.' Miller, maybe Stephen Miller. I should say subsequently I think he featured four dead voters who voted, three of whom were alive. But this is like the creative problem solving happened there is like we need to tell them what they want to hear, how can we do it?"

"That core thing here, Chris, they are afraid to tell people watching them the truth, the fact," said Psaki. "And to their credit, they accurately got that Arizona was won by Joe Biden first, right? And they reported it. So what they looked back at that and they did their next couple of days meeting ... their whole discussion and text chains in emails was wow, that really pissed off some of our viewers. And we shouldn't be feeding them so much information that makes them angry."

"So not truth-telling, but fear of the reviewers and fear of their Trump viewers, frankly, and how they would respond to accurate information," added Psaki.

