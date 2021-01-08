Trump lawyer Sidney Powell slapped with $1.3 billion defamation suit over voting lies

According to a report from the Washington Post, pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell has been hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit for lying about Dominion Voting Systems.
Papers were filed early Friday morning by the voting machine firm alleging that the attorney -- who was representing outgoing President Donald Trump at the time -- indulged in "wild" and "demonstrably false" claims that the company participated in stealing the election from the president.
According to the Post, "In a 124-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Dominion said its reputation and resale value have been deeply damaged by a 'viral disinformation campaign' that Powell mounted 'to financially enrich herself, to raise her public profile, and to ingratiate herself to Donald Trump.' The defendants named in the lawsuit include Powell, her law firm and Defending the Republic, the organization she set up to solicit donations to support her election-related litigation."
The post goes on to note that none of Powel's claims were taken seriously by the courts and that the attorney had been dismissed from the president's legal team after making a series of unfounded allegations.
You can read more here.
Former Trump official tells CNN the president was 'directly responsible' for Capitol riots
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah on Friday told CNN that she directly blames President Donald Trump for this week's riots at the United States Capitol building.
During an interview on the network, host John Berman noted that she believes " the president and his advisers are directly responsible" for this week's riots and then asked her to explain why.
'We don't need a long trial': GOP lawmakers breaking ranks and saying they will consider impeaching Trump
According to a report from CNN's Jamie Gangel, a few Republican lawmakers are stating that they will seriously consider impeaching Donald Trump should they be presented with another bill of impeachment.
Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, Gangel reported, "For the last 24 hours I have been hearing from former allies of the president, Republicans who say they want him out of office before the 20th."
