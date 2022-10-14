'Kraken' lawyer Sidney Powell has raised $16.4 million off of election lies — but where's that money going?
Sidney Powell speaks on November 19, 2020, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.. - MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images North America/TNS

Denying the 2020 election continues to be good business for members of the far-right who promote the conspiracy that there was some kind of nefarious fraud. While she's never been able to find proof of widespread fraud, Sidney Powell has been able to bring in $16.4 million in a "nonprofit" group that claims it works to "protect election integrity," said the Washington Post.

Powell worked for free after the 2020 election to launch lawsuits against states with false claims that has landed her in some legal trouble of her own. While the work may have been free, she's been able to pull in millions in "donations" with no real way of knowing where the funds are going. Is Powell pocketing the cash? How much of is is being spent on legal filings and how much is being spent on her own billable hours?

"The tax filings identify Powell as the president and treasurer of Defending the Republic and say she and the only other individuals named — two other directors and the chief financial officer — worked for no pay. However, the organization was only required to report on individuals’ compensation from Dec. 1, 2020 — the date it was founded — through Dec. 31, 2020."

Documented is the watchdog organization that revealed the information. The group keeps tabs on the efforts of nonprofits and corporations. Deputy ED for Documented, Brendan Fischer noted that Powell's filings show spreading election lies is an "incredibly lucrative" business.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump suffers another legal blow after judge orders former top Pence aide to testify about Jan. 6

Meanwhile, the organization’s Form 990 and the related attachments filed at the IRS, reveal “almost nothing about where the nonprofit’s millions in reported legal expenses are flowing,” he said.

But at least some of the money is being paid to a company that does list Powell as a "manager and organizer." It was only incorporated last year and forked over $1.2 million in April to buy a property in the pricy Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia.

Some of the money is going to a company that listed Powell as its manager and organizer when it was incorporated last year.

"The sellers of the former antique shop have said they understood that Powell was the buyer and that she intended to establish a law office there," said the Washington Post. "The tax filings show that Defending the Republic paid 524 Old Towne $80,000 in rent."

All of this while Powell is facing sanctions and possible disbarment, along with a multi-billion dollar lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which Powell and other pro-Donald Trump lawyers are accused of defaming.

“Defending The Republic Inc. has independent accountants, legal counsel, and auditors. If there are errors or omissions in the 990, it will be corrected as soon as possible," Powell told the Post when asked about the filing.

Read the full report at the Washington Post.

SmartNews