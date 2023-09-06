Fulton County judge rules Sidney Powell and Ken Cheseboro must be tried together
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled Wednesday that attorneys Sidney Powell and Ken Cheseboro would be tried together even if separated from 17 other co-defendants in an election conspiracy case.

During the first televised hearing in a case against Donald Trump and 18 others, McAfee was not convinced by arguments that Powell and Cheseboro should not be tried together. Both defendants have asked for a quick trial but also wanted their cases separated.

McAfee did not rule whether the two would be separated from 17 co-defendants. But he made it clear that Powell and Cheseboro would face trial together.

"So based on what's been presented today, I'm not finding the severance from Mr. Cheseboro or Powell is necessary to achieve a fair determination of the guilt or innocence for either defendant in this case," McAfee explained. "And so I'll deny Mr. Cheseboro's motion to sever from Ms. Powell. I'll deny in part Ms. Powell's motion to sever from Mr. Cheseboro."

The judge said he would give the government another chance to argue that all 19 co-defendants should be tried together at a hearing next week.

"I'm willing to hear that," he remarked. "I remain very skeptical. But I'm willing to hear what you have to say on it."

