'Simply insane!' Trump team rages after news of potential Manhattan indictment
Donald Trump (Photo via Saul Loeb for AFP)

A new report from The New York Times on Thursday revealed that Manhattan prosecutors under Alvin Bragg are taking steps consistent with an imminent indictment of former President Donald Trump, for brokering hush payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

And the former president is already responding to the news. Shortly after the story dropped, Trump's legal team released a furious statement on Twitter, slamming the prosecutors involved in the case.

"The Manhattan District Attorney's threat to indict President Trump is simply insane," said a spokesperson. "For the past five years, the DA's office has been on a Witch Hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump's life, and they've come up empty at every turn — and now this."

"The fact that after their intensive investigation the DA is even considering a new political attack is a clear exoneration of President Trump in all areas. President Trump was a victim of extortion then, just as he is now. It's an embarrassment to the Democrat [sic] prosecutors, and it's an embarrassment to New York City."

The new steps by Bragg come as multiple other criminal investigations into Trump proceed, including federal probes into January 6 and the classified document scandal by special prosecutor Jack Smith, and Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, who is investigating election interference in that state.

Bragg has not yet made a formal decision to indict Trump, despite clear steps toward doing so, and a grand jury would have to sign off on any charges against him.

