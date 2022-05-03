'Speaker McCarthy': Trump blesses GOP leader's future after another visit to Mar-a-Lago
Congressman Kevin McCarthy. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

Donald Trump used the phrase "Speaker McCarthy" on Monday, according to a new report from The New York Times.

"Representative Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican who is campaigning to become speaker if his party wins control of the House, traveled to Mar-a-Lago on Monday for a three-hour meeting with Donald J. Trump, his latest move to tend to his complicated relationship with the former president," correspondent Maggie Haberman reported.

"Three people familiar with the meeting, which took place at Mr. Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., said it was cordial. Mr. Trump talked to people by phone during the session and said he was with 'Speaker McCarthy,' they said."

The meeting took place two weeks after excerpts from a new book by New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin revealed McCarthy wanted Trump to resign following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I've had it with this guy," McCarthy said.

But in the end, McCarthy traveled to Mar-a-Lago after the 2021 coup attempt and patched up his relationship.

"The meeting had been scheduled before the disclosure. But it came as Mr. McCarthy, who needs Mr. Trump’s support to become speaker if Republicans take the majority in November, is working to shore up his position with hard-right Republicans loyal to the former president. Mr. Trump is said to be enjoying his current moment of dominance over the minority leader," Haberman reported. "Mr. McCarthy initially denied that he had made the private comments about Mr. Trump, and has continued to lie about what he said even after audio of the call became public and confirmed the report’s accuracy."

