'Don't think it's going to be just letters': Former Trump spox speculates about target of FBI raid

On CNN Monday, former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham weighed in on the newly reported FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as part of the investigation into the mishandling of classified information in the waning days of the administration.
According to Grisham, her former boss had a habit of mishandling classified documents — and she had witnessed him do it.
"Back to what the former president himself has just told us, which is in his anger and ire that they just went into the safe," said anchor Erin Burnett. "This isn't as if there are 15 boxes stuck in a closet. This is an indication there are specific items that may have been pulled out or put somewhere. That's the indication we're getting from the former president himself."
"Absolutely," said Grisham. "I can see he's going to already say exactly, you know, that these were mementos or these were love letters from Kim Jong-un or whatever. I will say right now, the former president of the United States did not handle classified documents properly. I watched him do it. I sat in an airplane with him. I watched him go through documents, throw some away, rip some up, and put some in his pocket...because I remember specifically thinking, I wonder why those go in his pocket?"
Grisham also had a theory about the sorts of documents Trump might have chosen to keep for himself.
"I think this is going to be really interesting," said Grisham. "I think that something big is there. I don't think it's going to be just letters. I think it could be about military operations. This is me speculating, I want to be clear. but I can see the former president thinking those were cool or fun. And we were not a White House that followed the rules. And I will tell you that handling classified information was not something that was really pressed upon us on a daily basis or weekly or monthly."
Stephanie Grisham recounts seeing Trump mishandle classified documents www.youtube.com