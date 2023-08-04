‘It’s chilling’: Ex-Trump Press Secretary slams former boss over threats

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Friday assailed Donald Trump over social media posts in which the former president disparages prosecutors and his potential jury pool in Washington D.C., among others.

Grisham during an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” suggested that the former president’s posts were a form of “intimidation” that she called “chilling.”

Trump on Friday posted in all caps on his Truth Social website “"IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!"

“I think it's chilling, you know, legally, it doesn't seem like it's very smart, but how is that not intimidation?” Grisham said.

“And who or what other people are going to take a message from that, as we've seen and heard, people really believe that Donald Trump sent them to the Capitol and people really felt like, you know, hours later, when he said to stop, they listened."

“And so I just don't understand, does somebody have to get hurt before people take this kind of online intimidation seriously? The people, and I know he's pointing out the prosecutors, but, you know, as somebody who gets death threats every other day, you know, it makes me nervous. It should make anybody who's ever spoken out against him nervous and that's a lot of people.”

Watch the video below or click the link right here.