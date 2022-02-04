'Stone-cold coward!' Steve Bannon fumes after Pence tells Trump he couldn't overturn 2020 election

Trump loyalists didn't wait long to start attacking former Vice President Mike Pence over his condemnation of former president Donald Trump on Friday.



On his "War Room" show, Trump adviser Steve Bannon played a clip from Pence's speech to the Federalist Society.

“This week, president Trump said I had a right to ‘overturn the election.' President Trump is wrong,” Pence said in the clip. “I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone, and frankly there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president."

"Wow," Bannon responded after a long pause. "That's not what president Trump said. What president Trump said is you had the full right to revert back to the states ... so they could review the process of how they certified the Biden electors. Pence, you're going to carry this thing, eventually, to your grave, OK? Because it is a mark of shame, and you are a stone-cold coward."

"My head's blowing up," Bannon added, before alluding to the fact that Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, testified before the House Select Committee investigation the Capitol insurrection. Bannon is awaiting trial on charges of contempt for defying a subpoena from the committee.

"I can't take Pence and Marc Short and all these Koch (brothers) guys ratting out president Trump up on Capitol Hill right now," Bannon said.

