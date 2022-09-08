'Steve Bannon is going to jail — the walls are closing in so fast': civil rights attorney
Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Things aren't working out well for Steve Bannon. Despite being indicted for federal crimes over his "Build the Wall" scam, he was able to score a pardon from former President Donald Trump.

But that doesn't give him a pass for state charges.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday, civil rights attorney Charles Coleman explained just how much trouble Steve Bannon is in.

"As a lawyer, we are taught very seldom do we make predictions or strong predictions. But we are talking or in the break and I felt very comfortable saying this: Steve Bannon is going to jail. One way or another," he said.

"You really think that?" host Chris Hayes asked.

"I do," Coleman replied simply.

"I think he's gonna get sentenced in the contempt case either way," Hayes said.

"He is going jail. Either it is gonna to be because of this contempt case, as well as the case here in Manhattan, or a combination of both. The options and the walls are just becoming so slim and closing in so fast that he really does not have any recourse from a legal place," Colman explained.

Former Manhattan Asst. District Attorney Rebecca Roiphe agreed, and said that you never want to bet on it with a fraud prosecution because there is always a question of intent.

"But if it was a strong federal case then it is a strong state case," said Roiphe. "These are basically the same conduct they are overlapping laws. So, you know, I think that since the federal government has felt confident about these charges, I think it is probably likely that they have a pretty good case in Manhattan as well."

Watch the video below or at this link.

Steve Bannon is going to jail youtu.be

