Steve Bannon torpedoes RNC after Ronna McDaniel win: 'Whatever you do, don't send them any money'

Conservative strategist Steve Bannon seeks to undermine Republican National Committee's fundraising because Ronna McDaniel won another term as party chair.

On his War Room podcast on Monday, Bannon cautioned his audience about supporting the RNC.

"There's a lot to talk about about the RNC," the podcaster said. "I understand you guys are still worked up. Whatever you do, don't send them any money. Just take a deep breath. There's going to be a program and a plan for all of it. Just take a deep breath."

McDaniel won reelection this past Friday despite the fact that her party has suffered three consecutive disappointing election cycles in which it lost the House of Representatives, lost the White House and the Senate, and then regained the House by an unexpectedly slim margin.

Given this record, McDaniel drew challenges to her leadership from attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, neither of whom were able to round up enough votes to topple her in the final vote tally.

Former President Donald Trump, who championed McDaniel's ascension as RNC chair at the start of his first term in office, did not make any endorsements in the race and appeared content to let it play out.

