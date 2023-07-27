Conservative cries bitter tears after Trump allies admit election lies: 'It was all BS'

Conservative broadcaster Steve Deace complained bitterly that Donald Trump's allies admitted to lies about the election that he helped spread.

The BlazeTV host initially opposed Trump in 2016 and then claimed to leave the Republican Party after his first choice, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), called for unity behind the reality TV star-turned GOP standard bearer, but by 2020 he was promoting Trump's election lies and raising money for the "Stop the Steal" movement -- much to his belated chagrin.

"We are going to the mattresses for these people, we are offering them more accommodations, more chances, than we'd offer our own family members, for goodness sake," Deace said, "and for what? For Rudy Giuliani to go down to Georgia and admit that he lied? Have Jason Miller tell the Jan. 6 commission, 'Yeah, we all knew it was BS?' What is this?

"Some of you don't like it when I use the cult word. When you like being treated like a schmuck, and ask for more, that is a cult. 'I'm the mark, I'm the sucker, I want to be such and I resent the person who tries to get me out of that.' Those are marks of groupthink, frankly."

"How many people in this audience sent money to 'Stop the Steal' three years ago?" Deace continued. "How many shows did I waste your time talking about this three years ago? How many? I still have not recovered. Between election fraud and COVID, I probably have the lowest Facebook following of any major show in this industry. I will routinely post things on Facebook and get, like, two or three comments. It's, like, Facebook is like, 'We won't ban you because you'll whine about it and generate a bunch of publicity, so we'll just make it so no one sees your material at all."

"Why?" he added. "Because I went to the mattresses on COVID and the election fraud issue, only to have Rudy Giuliani say, 'Yeah, I was lying,' and Jason Miller say, 'Oh, we knew it was all BS.'"





