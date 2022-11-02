Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump begging him to conduct mass arrests of Congress and Supreme Court

Prosecutors on Wednesday claimed that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes wrote a letter to former President Donald Trump after the deadly January 6 Capitol riots in which he begged the former president to conduct mass arrests of both Congress and the Supreme Court.

As reported by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, Rhodes dictated the letter to Jason Alpers, who testified on Wednesday as a witness for the government.

"President Trump, you can save the Republic by doing your duty as Commander in Chief," Rhodes allegedly wrote. "You must use the Insurrection Act... You must do as Lincoln did. He arrested congressmen, state legislators, and issued a warrant for SCOTUS Chief Justice Taney. Take command like Washington would... Go down in history as the savior of the Republic, not a man who surrendered it."

Rhodes then warned Trump that, should he fail to act, President Joe Biden and his administration would "turn all that power on you, your family, and all of us," the witness testified

"You and your family will be imprisoned and killed," Rhodes allegedly warned. "You and your children will die in prison."

Trump so far has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing, although he is currently facing multiple criminal investigations that could place him in serious legal jeopardy.

Rhodes, meanwhile, has been charged with engaging in a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States constitutional order.