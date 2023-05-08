Stewart Rhodes asks court to credit him for years of 'service and dedication' in running Oath Keepers

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is facing a prison sentence of up to 25 years for his role in inciting the violent attack on the United States Capitol building, but he thinks he deserves leniency for his years of running an "all-volunteer" organization.

As flagged by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, Rhodes argued in a court filing that a prison sentence of time served would be adequate for his conviction of seditious conspiracy last year.

The filing starts off by noting Rhodes' past military service where he was honorably discharged from the United States Army, as well as his post-military academic achievements.

However, the filing then went into less convention territory by touting Rhodes' founding of a militia that is best known for its plot to violently storm the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

"It is imperative that the court give great deference to Mr. Rhodes for the 12 years of service and dedication of the Oath Keepers, as evinced through the organizations' history of community involvement and volunteerism in times of natural disasters and civil unrest," he argued. "It should be stated that the perception cultivated by some mainstream media outlets, politicians and activists portraying the Oath Keepers as a 'right-wing extremist' group is simply not borne out by the facts."

Despite this claim, juries convicted Rhodes and other members of the Oath Keepers' militia for their role in attacking Congress with the aim of keeping former President Donald Trump in power.