Feds seek to lock up Oath Keepers founder for 25 years

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy last year, and now federal prosecutors are seeking to give him a decades-long prison sentence.

NBC News reports that prosecutors are asking for a 25-year prison sentence for Stewart Rhodes, the militia leader who was convicted for his role in plotting to violently storm Congress on January 6th, 2021 in the name of blocking the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

According to a sentencing memo released late last week, prosecutors say that Rhodes deserves more prison time than any of his fellow Oath Keepers given his role in plotting and encouraging a violent takeover of the United States Capitol building for the purposes of spurring former President Donald Trump to declare martial law.

Specifically, prosecutors cited the "scope and scale of Rhodes’ conduct in calling for and conspiring to perpetrate violence against the U.S. government to change the results of a presidential election and retaliate against Congress for certifying those results" warrants getting thrown in jail for more than two decades.

"Defendant Rhodes stands out among the conspirators for the frequency and vehemence with which he urged his followers to use intimidation and coercion to influence and affect the conduct of government... and to retaliate against government conduct," they wrote.

Former President Donald Trump has said that he would conduct mass pardons of January 6th defendants should he be elected president again in 2024.