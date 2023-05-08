'A witness against himself': Carroll lawyer buries Trump for damning deposition in closing arguments
Composite image of Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll (screengrabs)

Roberta Kaplan, the attorney representing E. Jean Carroll in her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, shredded him for the deposition he gave that she said was highly self-incriminating.

In particular, Kaplan zeroed in on the part of Trump's testimony in which he asserted that it was "unfortunately or fortunately" a historical fact that powerful men can grab women by their genitals without facing consequences.

"Who would say 'fortunately' to describe... sexual assault?" she asked, as reported by Law and Crime News' Adam Klasfeld. "He thinks stars like him can get away with it."

Kaplan said that Trump's comments went a long way toward lending credibility to Carroll's claims that he raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

"In a very real sense, Trump is a witness against himself," she argued. "He knows he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll."

Kaplan also taunted Trump for declining a chance to testify in the trial, as she noted he "didn't even bother to show up in person" to refute the accusations being leveled against him.

The Carroll trial, in addition to featuring her own testimony, has also featured the testimony of multiple other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

Trump has denied all the accusations but has nonetheless declined to testify during the trial.

