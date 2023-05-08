'Nobody talks like that!' Attorney stunned how Trump incriminated himself in Carroll deposition

Civil rights attorney Nancy Erika Smith was flabbergasted by former President Donald Trump's self-incriminating statements during his deposition in the civil rape trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Speaking to "CNN This Morning," she explained the implications of what Trump said — and why it matters.

"The former president, obviously, decided not to testify. It's E. Jean Carroll's battery and defamation trial against the former president," said anchor Phil Mattingly. "Says he won't testify, even after he's accused of raping the former magazine columnist and defaming her by denying that claim, but saying that she wasn't his type. We should note that the former president has denied all of the charges here. What stands out to you about what you've seen throughout the course of this trial so far?"

"What stands out is his deposition and his defense of the 'Access Hollywood' tape, where he says famous and powerful men can assault women with impunity," said Smith.

Smith was specifically referencing the moment — played on CNN as they spoke — in which Trump said, "well, if you look over the last million years, I guess that's been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately."

"Most notable is he says 'fortunately or unfortunately,'" said Smith. "It's actually possible in his mind that it's fortunate that powerful men can assault women with impunity. It's actually an incredible admission in front of a jury. Also, his deposition makes it impossible for him to testify. It's no surprise. He contradicts himself regularly. And he shows the two elements that, really, rapists have in common. Misogyny. 26 women are not his type, meaning they're not attractive enough to rape or assault. That's an incredibly sexist comment. And power and domination. You can see in the deposition repeatedly how he tries to control the deposition by abusing Miss Carroll's lawyer and saying, you're not my type either, and you're a disgrace."

"I've been a lawyer for 42 years," added Smith. "No one's ever talked to me — and i've taken depositions of powerful sexual assaulters — nobody talks like that. It's like an admission of the characteristics of a man who assaults women. In addition to admitting it on tape. And saying it might be fortunate that he can."

