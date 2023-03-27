'He can't win!' Fox Business host shouts down Rachel Campos-Duffy over Trump campaign

Fox Business host Stuart Varney clashed with Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Monday over former President Donald Trump's decision to promote violence concerning his potential indictment.

During a segment on Monday, Varney noted that Trump had posted an image of himself holding a baseball bat and had called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg an "animal."

"Does the country support Trump wielding a baseball bat, threatening mayhem, and calling Alvin Bragg an animal?" Varney wondered. "Is that what we want to see in a presidential candidate?"

"I mean, I think those, you know, those are things we expect to see from Donald Trump," Campos-Duffy said. "This has already been baked in the cake."

"How do you think independents in this country will react?" Varney snapped.

"I don't think he's trying to win independents right now," Campos-Duffy replied. "I think he's trying to win the primary."

"He can't win the election without independents!" Varney exclaimed.

"30% of the Republican Party is his base," Campos-Duffy countered.

"He may get them, but if he doesn't have the independents, he can't win," Varney repeated.

Trump has said that he expects to be arrested in connection to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Watch the video below or at this link.