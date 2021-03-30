Court clears path for Trump to be questioned in sexual assault defamation lawsuit: report
Axios/HBO screenshoit

In a brief one-sentence ruling from New York's highest court, former president Donald Trump was informed that he can be questioned by attorneys as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her.

According to Reuters, former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos may proceed with her lawsuit against the host of the program after the Court of Appeals tossed Trump's attempt to stay out of court because he was president at the time she sued him.

The report states, "Lawyers for the woman, Summer Zervos, had asked the high court to nix the appeal and return her defamation suit to a trial court for both sides to continue pretrial evidence-seeking that could eventually enable Zervos' lawyers to quiz Trump under oath, and his to question her. Deadlines for such questioning, known as a deposition, had been set for last year before Trump appealed to the high court."

According to the woman's attorneys, Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza, "Now a private citizen, the defendant has no further excuse to delay justice for Ms. Zervos, and we are eager to get back to the trial court and prove her claims."

You can read more here.