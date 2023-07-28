Trump says he was 'told' that Mar-a-Lago security tapes were not 'deleted in any way'
Photo: Twitter

Donald Trump on Friday claimed that the security recordings at Mar-a-Lago, which make up part of the new charges he's facing in the classified documents criminal case, were not deleted – or so he was told.

Trump, who was recently hit with a superseding indictment in the Florida matter and is currently facing other criminal and civil charges, posted on his own social media network that he doesn't think any information was deleted from the videos. Trump is currently facing allegations that he attempted to erase security footage that may have shown attempts to hide documents, and coordinated an effort to do that.

"The Security Tapes that were VOLUNTARILY given to Deranged Jack Smith and the DOJ were not, I am told, deleted in any way, shape, or form," Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. "Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

In a post minutes before the one about "security tapes," Trump pushes for Republican Congressmen to impeach President Joe Biden.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi didn’t do an 'Impeachment Inquiry' on me for making a PERFECT phone call, the Radical Left Lunatics just 'Impeached.' Crooked Joe Biden stole Millions and Millions of Dollars from China, and many other countries, and Republicans in Congress just TALK - Nothing will happen," the former president wrote. "Some actually say they 'have other things to do.' What a difference!"

