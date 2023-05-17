Watch: GOP senator gets slapped down at Supreme Court ethics hearing
Senator John Kennedy during a hearing. (MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP)

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on judicial ethics, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) mentioned that the "latest chapter" in the "assault on the United States Supreme Court as an institution" is the "fairytale of Supreme Court corruption."

The hearing comes in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni received financial favors from a Republican megadonor -- potentially in violation of various disclosure requirements.

"It makes me want to gag," Kennedy said, referring to what he believes are false allegations and a witch hunt targeting Thomas. Is his comments, Kennedy said that Democrats are targeting conservative Supreme Court justices because they're not "ruling in ways that my Democratic colleagues want."

Kennedy said that the attacks on the Supreme Court began in 2020, when the court shifted to the right.

But Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) chimed in to cite a letter he sent to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts in 2012, "asking about information on the code of ethics and the code of conduct and the ethical behavior of the Supreme Court Justices, in particular one whose situation had come to light who had been receiving some gifts of some sort, and his wife was receiving some income which was not properly reported."

"So to say this all started on May 4, 2020, is just plain wrong," Durbin said.

Durbin went on to say that he's been calling for Supreme Court Justices to be held to the same standards "at a minimum, as every other federal judge" ever since.

Watch the video below or at this link.

