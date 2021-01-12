Ted Cruz's communications director resigns over his role in inciting pro-Trump mob

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) lost one of his top staffers this week -- and it's reportedly because she is uncomfortable with the way he stoked the pro-Trump mob that swarmed the U.S. Capitol building last week.

Punchbowl News reports that Cruz communications director Lauren Blair Bianchi resigned this week, just days after deadly riots shook the Capitol and left five people dead.

One source tells the publication that Cruz's failed attempt to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory played a key role in her decision to leave.

"Since the election it was becoming clear things were moving in a direction that she was not comfortable with and that culminated with last week's tragedy at the Capitol," the source said.

This is not the first Cruz ally to abandon the senator after his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as longtime ally Chad Sweet said earlier this week that he must be denounced for his efforts at blocking Biden's victory.

"I made it clear to Senator Cruz, whom I have known for years, before the Joint Session of Congress, that if he proceeded to object to the Electoral count of the legitimate slates of delegates certified by the States, I could no longer support him," he said.